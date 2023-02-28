From Abhay Deol's JL50 to Huma Qureshi's Leila, sci-fi shows to watch this National Science Day

1/5

Platform: Pocket FM

In this era of technological advancements, science has accomplished what was once deemed impossible. Teleportation, a concept confined to science fiction, is now a reality in this fantastical audio series. With the ability to transport oneself to the mysterious world of Titan, people can now explore a realm of wonder and intrigue. However, this is no ordinary journey to a different time or space. Titan is a perilous landscape fraught with bizarre and hazardous creatures. In their quest to survive and adapt, humans must navigate treacherous terrain and learn to coexist with the peculiar inhabitants of this planet. With a mix of science fiction, mythology, and action, Shoorveer is a captivating listen that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish. The audio series’ sound design and voice acting create an immersive experience that transports you to different worlds and brings the characters to life. Shoorveer is a must-listen for anyone who loves science fiction and fantasy and wants to escape into a world of adventure.