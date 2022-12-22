From Aankhen to Kaante to Special 26, heist films that impressed the audience before Kuttey arrives in 2023

3/5

A true cinema enthusiast must watch Johnny Gaddaar because of its great star cast, taut direction by Shriram Raghavan, and anti-hero debut by Neil Nitin Mukesh. It is one of the best thrillers ever filmed in India. With several layers to unravel, this simple story about how a robbery went wrong and things went for a toss is one of the most rewatchable films ever made. While Johnny Gaddaar did not perform as expected at box office due to lack of niche audience present in 2007, if a film as smarty written as this gets a release in the current times, it would get one of the most historic openings ever.