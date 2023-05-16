From Aamir Khan to Sachin Tendulkar to Deepika Padukone – Here are the Indians who made it to the TIME Magazine cover!
Interestingly, as a matter of great pride a handful of Indians have made it to the cover of TIME Magazine including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sachin Tendulkar in the past – Here’s taking a look at the Indians who featured on the cover of the world’s most influential magazine.
<strong>Deepika Padukone –</strong> A major change is signalled by the TIME Magazine cover and Deepika who earlier in 2018 made it to TIME list of 100 Most Influential list, has recently been featured on it as a global star speaking volumes for her impact across the world.
<strong>Mahatma Gandhi –</strong> Mahatma Gandhi, India’s Father of the Nation has appeared on the TIME cover thrice: in 1931 as Man of the Year, in 1947, and in 1997 as the successor to Albert Einstein as Person of the Century.
<strong>Sachin Tendulkar –</strong> Titled the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar was featured on the cover in 2012. TIME was quoted saying, ‘Time stands frozen in front of Sachin Tendulkar. We have had champions, we have had legends, but we have never had another Sachin Tendulkar and we never will’.
<strong>Aamir Khan –</strong> Aamir Khan has featured on the cover in 2012. Time Magazine’s caption read “Khan’s Quest”, harping on the significant point that Aamir Khan is working towards a shining and uplifted Indian society.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai was the second Bollywood actress to appear on a magazine cover in 2003, and the UK media named her the most beautiful lady of the year in that same year.