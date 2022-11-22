From Aamir Khan in Dangal to Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit, actors and their shocking physical transformations
There's a list of a few stars who have overcome these great challenges and have transformed their bodies and themselves for their roles. From Aamir Khan to Vineet Kumar Singh lets take a look at them.
1/5
This list definitely needs to start with our legendary Khan!! Aamir Khan’s role in the movie Dangal has marked its spot in history. As he transformed his body from an athlete to a father. Its definitely not a cake walk to frame your body to the extreme in a short spam of time. Due to this role Aamir Khan had to face serious fat gain and muscle gains simultaneously. This transformation might just be one of the best in history.
2/5
Its never easy for an artist to work for biographical projects, especially the ones created on sport legends. Farhan Akhtar isn’t a one to easy back down when given a challenge. Farah Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag portrayed an Olympic Athlete, playing the part of an athlete may sure be difficult but to transform into one is definitely more crucial. He performed a rigorous workout regiment alongside a strict diet for his ripped muscular body . His physical transformation in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is comparable to none.
3/5
Vineet Kumar has baffled us all with his exemplary performance in Rangbaaz. But his performance wasn’t the only thing that took us all by a pleasant surprise, his character and role transformation had astonished us all. Vineet Kumar to embody his character had undergone a body transformation for his part where he had to gain 10 kilos in a short span of time. This is not the first time that Singh has undergone body transformation. Earlier, for his film ‘Mukkabaaz,’ he shed the extra pounds to lend authenticity to his character of a boxer.
4/5
How can we end this list without adding Trapped. Staring Rajkumar Rao, Trapped being a movie telling us a story about a man who is locked within an abandoned building for days without any means to food or water. Rajkumar Rao has incorporated his role, as we believed it to be a realistic story, his performance was commendable for sure. From the immense weightloss to the mental deterioration Rajkumar has performed and lived the character at its best.
5/5
Changing your body as per the needs and preferences of the role and character is definitely not easy. Randeep Hooda definitely faced a challenge when it came to this super hit movie Sarabjit. Randeep shaped his physic to match the role which required a sudden weightloss as he shot down his body fat ratio to nothing more than 10%. From a low calorie diet to a muscle and fat loss routine Randeep took it all up to him. We definitely had to add this one on the list!!