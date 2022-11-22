From Aamir Khan in Dangal to Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit, actors and their shocking physical transformations

5/5

Changing your body as per the needs and preferences of the role and character is definitely not easy. Randeep Hooda definitely faced a challenge when it came to this super hit movie Sarabjit. Randeep shaped his physic to match the role which required a sudden weightloss as he shot down his body fat ratio to nothing more than 10%. From a low calorie diet to a muscle and fat loss routine Randeep took it all up to him. We definitely had to add this one on the list!!