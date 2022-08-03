From a dramatic landing to defiant speech: Inside Nancy Pelosi's historic Taiwan visit
The world watched as US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane entered the Taiwanese airspace. Today, as the Democrat met with President Tsai Ing-wen, she pledged that America would not abandon the self-ruled island
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu greets US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi upon her arrival at the Sungshan Airport in Taipei on 2 August. AFP
Supporters hold a banner welcoming Nancy Pelosi in front of the hotel she is supposed to be staying in Taiwan's capital Taipei. Pelosi is the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years. AP
Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen greet each other during a meeting on 3 August. Taiwan is a self-ruled country but China claims that it will unite Taiwan with it eventually. China had earlier warned the US that it has to "pay the price" for Pelosi's visit. AP
People take pictures as Nancy Pelosi's plane arrives at Sungshan Airport. In the wake of Pelosi's visit to the country, China imposed fresh trade curbs with Taiwan. AFP
A commercial building lights up with 'Welcome Pelosi' sign in Taipei. AFP
A protestor holds an "American Get Out" banner during a protest against Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. AP
People protest outside the hotel Nancy Pelosi is supposed to be staying in. Amid protests and warnings from China, Pelosi said that US will not abandon Taiwan. AP