'Friendship can solve any problem': Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Day 1 in India
On the first day of her visit, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her counterpart Narendra Modi signed seven pacts. She also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Droupadi Murmu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina wave to the media before their delegation on Tuesday in New Delhi. The two countries signed seven Memorandums in the areas of railways, science and technology among others. AP
Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina shake hands during the former’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During her four-day trip to India, Sheikh Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi. Today she met the prime minister to hold bilateral talks. AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in the national capital. During the meeting, Hasina approved discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India. CEPA is expected to raise Bangladeshi exports to India. AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday. As both the countries are yet to reach an agreement on the Teesta River, Hasina said, “As long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is around, New Delhi and Dhaka will find a solution to all bilateral problems, including the Teesta River water-sharing issue.” AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina hold a meeting. During the talks, Modi said, “Bangladesh is the biggest trade partner in the region. The people-to-people connectivity between both countries have increased. The expansion of connectivity and trade infrastructure at borders will help in the growth of both countries.” ANI
Both Bangladesh and India have agreed to share the waters of the Kushiyara River. According to Indian Express, the agreement will benefit southern parts of Assam and the Sylhet region in Bangladesh. AP