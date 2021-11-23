Fresh protests erupt across Europe against COVID-19 curbs
Demonstrations against restrictions are taking place across Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands and other European countries as they push back against the use of COVID-19 passports, which are becoming mandatory, amid a spike in the number of infections in the old continent
A resurgence of COVID-19 restrictions in a number of countries has resulted in protests, with some demonstrations turning violent and leading to dozens of arrests. Around 35,000 people gathered for a protest on Sunday near a train station in Brussels. Events turned hectic, however, with protesters throwing objects at officers and police resorting to using water cannons and tear gas on the crowd. AFP
Belgium seeing a spike in cases, recently imposed a face mask mandate. Demonstrators are mainly opposed to the use of Covid passes, which stops the unvaccinated from entering venues such as restaurants or bars. Moreover, most Belgians will also have to work from home four days a week until mid-December. There are also plans to make vaccinations for health workers compulsory. AFP
In Austria, citizens have been protesting the government's nation-wide lockdown, which began on on Monday, as well as plans to make vaccinations compulsory in February. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have been expressing rage against the lockdown. AP
Austria is the first European country to make vaccination a legal requirement. Brandishing national flags and banners reading "Freedom", protesters shouted "Resistance!" and booed the police. AFP
Netherlands too has been in the grips of protests against the new lockdown rules. The Netherlands imposed a three-week partial lockdown last weekend after recording a record spike in COVID-19 cases. Bars and restaurants must close at 8 pm, and crowds are banned at sports events. For three nights in a row, protesters have clashed with the police, fired fireworks, and caused material damage in several Dutch cities. AP
On Friday night, protests broke out in the Dutch city of Rotterdam with hundreds attending. Protesters are alleged to have thrown rocks at officers patrolling the scene in addition to setting off fireworks, according to local authorities. As events spiraled into disarray, authorities issued tried to clear the area with the use of a water cannon. Some in attendance are also alleged to have set fire to police cars and damaged property. AP
Demonstrators pass by the State Opera during a rally held by Austria's far-right Freedom Party FPOe against the measures taken to curb coronavirus at Maria Theresien Platz square in Vienna, Austria. AFP
In Croatia, thousands marched in the capital, Zagreb, to show their anger at mandatory vaccinations for public sector workers. Protesters called the compulsory vaccination as restrictions of people’s freedoms. AP
UK too saw a few protests. A protester wears a t-shirt against COVID-19 vaccinations, whilst standing on Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London. AP