French presidential election: Round one tomorrow; meet the candidates

Will the election gods smile upon Emmanuel Macron? Here's what you need to know about the French presidential polls Emmanuel Macron is vying to retain his post, but is facing competition from 12 others, including far-right’s Marine Le Pen, Eric Zemmour and the radical left’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The 12 will face off on Sunday in the first round of polling and the top two will then battle in the second round on 24 April