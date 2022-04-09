French presidential election: Round one tomorrow; meet the candidates
Some 48.7 million are registered to vote and the candidates who finish first and second go through to a runoff vote on 24 April
A pedestrian walks past a poster reading "I vote = I decide", calling for people to vote in the French presidential election in the Paris suburb of Ris-Orangis. French voters head to the polls on 10 and 24 April for a two-round pesidential election. AFP
City Hall employees prepare a polling station in Lyon, on 9 April, 2022, on the eve of the French presidential election's first round. AFP
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron saluting people as he arrives for his first campaign meeting at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris. AFP File
Marine Le Pen from the Rassemblement National Party who is seen as Macron's main rival and projected to join him in the second round of the plebiscite. AP
A man arrives to attend a rally with a hologram of French far-left party leader and candidate for the presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon in Pau, southwestern France, on 5 April, 2022. AP
Freshly glued electoral poster of French Socialist Party presidential candidate Anne Hidalgo is displayed in Paris, France. AP
The electoral poster of French green party presidential candidate Yannick Jadot is displayed as electoral campaign boards are set up, in Lyon, central France. AP
French right-wing Les Republicains (LR) Ile-de-France Regional Council President and presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse raises her arms after she delivered a speech during a campaign rally at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre, in Paris on 3 April. AFP
A woman walk by torn electoral posters of French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour in Paris, France. AP
French communist party (PCF) presidential candidate Fabien Roussel (L) waves at supporters during a campaign meeting at the Cirque d'Hiver in Paris. AFP
Supporters of the France's far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) hold the national flag prior to the arrival of the candidate for the 2022 French presidential election and the leader of the party Marine Le Pen during a campaign visit in Piffonds, central France. AFP