1/6 Rafael Nadal won his 12th Roland Garros title by beating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. AP Rafael Nadal won his 12th Roland Garros title by beating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. AP

2/6 Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian who was seeded No 4 and upset No 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, was eyeing his first major title in this rematch of the 2018 final in Paris. But again, he couldn't solve Nadal, losing the first set. AP Thiem, a 25-year-old Austrian who was seeded No 4 and upset No 1 Novak Djokovic in the...

3/6 In the second set, Nadal found his French Open supremacy seemingly threatened by Thiem. A poor game from Nadal allowed Thiem to break him and even things. That development brought fans to their feet in Philippe Chatrier, roaring and clapping and, above all, wondering: Was this, now, a real contest? AP In the second set, Nadal found his French Open supremacy seemingly threatened by Thiem. A poor...

4/6 Nadal reasserted himself, as he usually does at Roland Garros, by grabbing 16 of the next 17 points and 12 of the remaining 14 games, pulling away to beat Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for his record-extending 12th championship at the French Open. AP Nadal reasserted himself, as he usually does at Roland Garros, by grabbing 16 of the next 17...

5/6 No one in tennis ever has won any major tournament that many times. Nadal is 93-2 for his career at Roland Garros, winning four in a row from 2005-08, five in a row from 2010-14, and now three in a row. AP No one in tennis ever has won any major tournament that many times. Nadal is 93-2 for his career...