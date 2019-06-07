1/8 In the women's semi-finals, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova tried to follow up her upset over defending champion Simona Halep by beating No. 8 seed Ash Barty. AP In the women's semi-finals, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova tried to follow up her upset...

2/8 Australian player Ash Barty reached her first Grand Slam final by ending the run of 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3. AP

3/8 Nineteen-year-old Marketa Vondrousova became the first teenage finalist at the French Open in more than a decade, after beating 26th-seeded Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2) to reach the final without dropping a set. AP

4/8 Federer vs Nadal is one of the great rivalries in sport, and Friday's action saw them meet for the 39th time, and sixth at the French Open — but first in eight years. AP

5/8 Rafael Nadal beat rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 12th French Open final. AP

6/8 The semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem was suspended for the day because of rain in the third set. AP

7/8 The players split the first two sets — Thiem took the opener 6-2, then Djokovic grabbed the second 6-3 — and Thiem was up a break at 3-1 in the third when action was halted. AP