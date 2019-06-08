1/6 Eighth-seeded Ashleigh Barty took control right at the start of the French Open final and never really let go, beating unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3. AFP Eighth-seeded Ashleigh Barty took control right at the start of the French Open final and never...

2/6 Barty wound up with a 27-10 edge in winners against a far shakier Marketa Vondrousova and became the first Australian to win the trophy at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973. AFP

3/6 After the US Open five years ago, Barty walked away from professional tennis. But her time in cricket gave her a chance to reconsider how she wanted to approach her other sport, and she returned to the WTA in 2016. AP

4/6 Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak ended in the French Open semi-finals because he made some odd strategic choices, because the wild weather bothered him, because the chair umpire got under his skin. AP

5/6 Mostly, though, because Dominic Thiem managed to outperform Djokovic at his own brand of defense-to-offense, speed-and-power baseline game. AP