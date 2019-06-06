1/6 In one of the biggest upsets of French Open 2019, Simona Halep was eliminated by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova. AP In one of the biggest upsets of French Open 2019, Simona Halep was eliminated by 17-year-old...

2/6 American teenager Amanda Anisimova moves on to the semi-finals, where she will face Ashleigh Barty. AP American teenager Amanda Anisimova moves on to the semi-finals, where she will face Ashleigh...

3/6 Ashleigh Barty reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time by beating Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5. AP Ashleigh Barty reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time by beating Madison Keys...

4/6 Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semi-finals for the fourth straight year after beating Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. AP Dominic Thiem reached the French Open semi-finals for the fourth straight year after beating...

5/6 Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. AP Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open semi-finals after beating Alexander Zverev 7-5, 6-2,...