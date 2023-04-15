‘We Don’t Want It’: Violence erupts in France as top court okays unpopular pension reforms
Spontaneous protests broke out across several cities as the Constitutional Council approved key provisions of the French government’s pension plan. Angry demonstrators set garbage bins and vehicles on fire in Paris as the police fired tear gas at them
Protests in some parts of France turned violent on Friday (14 April) after the country’s top court gave its nod to key elements of widely unpopular pension reforms. Earlier today, French president Emmanuel Macron signed the controversial plan into law. AFP
Demonstrators against Macron’s pension reform that will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 have been hitting the streets for months. After the Constitutional Council approved the plan, spontaneous protests erupted across the country. AP
Hundreds of protesters, including Union activists, rallied outside the Paris City Hall to oppose the council’s decision. Fires were also started across the capital city, with police using tear gas at some places to disperse the protesters. AP
Protesters set bicycles, garbage bins and scooters ablaze in Paris. They also rallied toward the historic Bastille plaza and beyond, with some singing a popular anti-Macron slogan: “We are here, we are here, even if Macron does not want it, we are here”. AP
In Nantes, western France, violence broke out at some places as protesters clashed with the police and set waste bins on fire. Anti-riot police officers were deployed in the city, while a protester was seen using fireworks towards them. AFP
In western city of Rennes, rioters set the entrance of a police station and a conference centre on fire as the country’s top court green lit the controversial pension reform, while striking down six minor proposals. Demonstrators also marched in other cities, such as Marseille, Toulouse and Lyon. AFP
The new legislation would require people to work for 43 years in order to receive a full pension. Unions have organised 12 nationwide protests since January to oppose the reforms. However, the French government has called them “necessary” to keep the pension system afloat in the long term. AFP
A protester in Paris told the AP that she was “disappointed but not surprised” by the court’s ruling. As of 10.30 local time, Paris police said 112 people had been arrested during the protests. AP
France’s main labor unions have vowed to continue the fight till the legislation is withdrawn. The leader of the French Union CGT has called on workers to return to the streets for a “historic” protest on 1 May – international workers’ day. AP
The anger against Macron has surged after his government used a special constitutional power to ram the pension reforms through the lower house of parliament in March. The government plans to implement the new legislation from 1 September. AP