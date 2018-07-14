1/10 France got their World Cup campaign off to a positive start by beating Australia in their first group stage game. VAR was used to award France a penalty, with this being one of the first incidents at the world cup in which VAR's intervention was required. AFP France got their World Cup campaign off to a positive start by beating Australia in their first...

2/10 France won their second group stage against South American side Peru, in which the only goal was scored by Kylian Mbappe. France didn't impress in either of their first two victories, winning by slender margins and failing to dominate the games. AFP

3/10 France eliminated Peru by defeating them and sealed qualification to the knockout rounds. Their last group stage match was against Denmark, a match they needed to draw to finish top of their group. AFP

4/10 France and Denmark played out a 0-0 draw which was mutually beneficial to both sides as they finished in first and second place in their group respectively. While France's attacking contingent flattered to deceive in the group stage, their defense looked rock solid, with full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard emerging as mainstays in the team, in spite of not having much prior experience in international football. AFP

5/10 France's first test in the knockout rounds came against an underwhelming Argentina side that qualified by the skin of their teeth. France got off to a good start, but soon went behind after Argentina rallied score twice in quick succession. AFP

6/10 They say that when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and one inspired Frenchman took that advice to heart. Youngster Kylian Mbappe took the game by the scruff of its neck and announced himself on the international stage by scoring twice to end Argentina's World Cup campaign. AFP

7/10 The quarter-finals saw France take on Uruguay, whose solid defence had seen off Portugal, the reigning European champions. Uruguay were without striker Edinson Cavani, but even his presence probably would have made little difference, with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante single-handedly suppressing Uruguay's attacking talents. AFP

8/10 France's captain Hugo Lloris pulled off a couple of astounding saves to ensure that the team kept a clean sheet, while goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann ensured their progress into the semi-finals of the World Cup. AFP

9/10 The French team came up against Belgium in the semi-finals. Belgium had been playing some excellent football over the course of the tournament and were scoring goals for fun. However, France's defensive blockade proved to be too difficult to get past, and a Samuel Umtiti goal from a corner was enough for France to scrape through. AFP