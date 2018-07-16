1/9 France beat Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup title and bring the 2018 edition of the World Cup to a close. AFP France beat Croatia 4-2 to win their second World Cup title and bring the 2018 edition of the...

2/9 France took the lead in the 18th minute through a Mario Mandzukic own goal. Ivan Perisic equalised soon after through a thunderous left footed shot, and for a while it seemed as if Croatia had a fighting chance. AFP

3/9 The notion was soon dispelled by Antoine Griezmann who successfully converted a penalty after Perisic handled in the Croatia penalty area. AFP

4/9 Croatia turned it up a notch after conceding for the second time, but their momentum was disrupted when a group of individuals invaded the pitch and lead the stewards on a walkabout. AFP

5/9 After play was resumed, France quickly added to Croatia's misery with goals from Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, which took their lead to three goals. AFP

6/9 French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ensured that the final ended on a tense note, after an error from the Tottenham man allowed Mario Mandzukic to get one back for Croatia. AFP

7/9 France hung on to win their second World Cup. French boss Didier Deschamps became just the third man to win the tournament as both player and coach. AFP

8/9 The win meant a lot to the country, and even the French President Emmanuel Macron could not contain his excitement, leaping out of his seat after the final whistle. AFP