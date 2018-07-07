1/8
France booked their spot in the World Cup semi-final after beating Uruguay 2-0 in their quarter-final clash. AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev
Raphael Varane gave France lead after he headed the ball into goal from Antoine Griezmann's free-kick. AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev
Uruguay's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera gifted France their second goal when he parried the ball into his own net from Griezmann's shot. AFP
The loss extended Uruguay's wait for a third World Cup title by another four years. AFP/Dimitar Dilkoff
Neymar couldn't rescue Brazil as they crashed out of the World Cup with a loss to Belgium. AFP/Jewel Samad
Belgium took the lead when Fernandinho (17) diverted the ball into his own net from a Belgian corner. AFP/Saeed Khan
Kevin De Bruyne doubled Belgium's advantage from a counter-attack as the Red Devils took control of the match. AFP/Emmanuel Dunand
Even though Renato Augusto reduced the deficit with a second-half goal, Belgium held on to book a semi-final spot against France. AFP/Luis Acosta
