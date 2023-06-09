Fountains of Lava: Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts after a three-month pause
Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, began erupting after a three-month break. At a national park on the Big Island officials are bracing for crowds to arrive as the eruption can be seen from many overlooks
1/8
Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, displaying spectacular fountains of mesmerising, glowing lava that’s a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. AP
2/8
A glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the Halemaumau crater in the summit caldera, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. AP
3/8
The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor’s surface, the observatory said. AP
4/8
Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface. AP
5/8
All activity was within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said park officials are bracing for crowds to arrive because visitors can see the eruption from many overlooks. AP
6/8
A scientist monitors the ongoing eruption taking place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. Since the park is open 24 hours a day, visitors can beat the crowds by visiting between 9 p.m. and sunrise, Ferracane said. AP
7/8
She reminded visitors to stay out of closed areas and remain on marked trails for safety reasons, including avoiding gases from the eruption. Reuters
8/8
Hawaii tourism officials urged tourists to be respectful when flocking to a national park. For many Native Hawaiians, an eruption of a volcano has a deep yet very personal cultural significance. Some may chant, some may pray to ancestors, and some may honour the moment with hula, or dance. AP