1/7 Supporters of Peruvian national football team cheer on Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow on 14 June 2018, hours before the opening match of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. AFP. Supporters of Peruvian national football team cheer on Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow on 14...

2/7 A fan of Mexico's national football team waves a Mexican flag as he cheers outside the Kremlin on 11 June, 2018, in Moscow, ahead of the Russia 2018 football World Cup. AFP. A fan of Mexico's national football team waves a Mexican flag as he cheers outside the Kremlin on...

3/7 Egypt's national football team fans cheer on Nikolskaya street in downtown Moscow on 13 June, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. AFP. Egypt's national football team fans cheer on Nikolskaya street in downtown Moscow on 13 June,...

4/7 Argentina's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin on 11 June, 2018, in Moscow, ahead of the Russia 2018 football World Cup. AFP. Argentina's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin on 11 June, 2018, in Moscow,...

5/7 Iran's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow on 13 June, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. AFP. Iran's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow on 13 June, 2018, ahead of...

6/7 Brazil's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin on 11 June, 2018, in Moscow, ahead of the Russia 2018 football World Cup. AFP. Brazil's national football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin on 11 June, 2018, in Moscow, ahead...