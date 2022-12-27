Fog Chal Raha Hai: Cold wave leaves North India shivering
Dense fog engulfed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other northern states, as a cold wave gripped North India. Road and rail traffic was hit and schools in several places were forced to remain closed
1/7
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a severe cold wave with a possibility of dense fog for the next five days for several north Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, New Delhi, and Uttarakhand. All India Radio Twitter
2/7
A dense layer of fog engulfed the National Capital, reducing visibility to 100 metres and making it difficult to travel, even with headlights. ANI
3/7
According to the weather department, most parts of the North Indian states witnessed minimum temperatures in the range of three to seven degrees Celcius. PTI
4/7
People of the northern states are dealing with cold air, dense fog, and ice-cold winters around them as cold waves grab the region. PTI
5/7
Labourers wrap themselves in woollen shawls as they walk down the Kartavya Path during the chilly winter morning. PTI
6/7
Due to cold wave, visibility in northern states dipped massively. Over 300 trains have been cancelled/diverted due to dense to very dense fog, according to Jagran English. PTI
7/7
IMD has forecasted that cold wave conditions will gradually reduce in intensity and spread thereafter. The conditions can also continue in isolated parts of the region during the next two days. ANI