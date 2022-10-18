Foam, Wine and Everything Fine: No better way to start university
This is not your average fresher’s party. People at the St. Andrews University of Scotland have their own way to greet new students and it involves shaving foam and wine
First-year students of the University of St. Andrews, take part in the annual ‘Raisin Monday Shaving Foam Fight’ at the Lower College Lawn in eastern Scotland. Raisin Monday weekend is organised to help new students or freshers who are known as ‘children’ to integrate into the new college life more easily. AFP
A student covered in foam in the annual ‘Raisin Monday Shaving Foam Fight’. The celebrations date back to when the university was founded in 1413 and is named after a tradition wherein new students used to offer raisins to their academic ‘guardians’ to thank them for welcoming St. Andrews. The academic ‘guardians’ then expect a receipt written in Latin from the children and the failure to produce one resulted in dousing at the local fountain. AFP
Freshers or ‘children’ lathered up in foam from head to toe. The new students were also pictured in fancy dresses at St. Salvator’s Lower College Lawn. Nowadays, the tradition of giving raisins and getting doused in a fountain has been replaced with wine and foam. AFP
Bottles of shaving foam are pictured during the annual “Raisin Monday Shaving Foam Fight” of the first-year students of the University of St. Andrews. The event is a culmination of an entire week of mentoring to welcome the first-year students into the ‘academic families’ as they start their studies at the University of St Andrews, whose alumni include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. AFP
A fresher covered in foam that is so thick that he was able to style his hair. According to a report by Daily Mail, this year students also donated items to a collection for the Storehouse foodbank in St. Andrews. AFP
Freshers take selfies while covered in foam. More than a thousand students gathered at the event this year which was held on 17 October. AFP
Students getting cleaned up after the foam fight. Traditionally, the University’s Deputy Principal and Master of the United College holds a hose pipe to help students clean up after the foam party. AFP