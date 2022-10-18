Foam, Wine and Everything Fine: No better way to start university

2/7

A student covered in foam in the annual ‘Raisin Monday Shaving Foam Fight’. The celebrations date back to when the university was founded in 1413 and is named after a tradition wherein new students used to offer raisins to their academic ‘guardians’ to thank them for welcoming St. Andrews. The academic ‘guardians’ then expect a receipt written in Latin from the children and the failure to produce one resulted in dousing at the local fountain. AFP