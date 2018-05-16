1/5
Eighteen persons were killed as an under-construction flyover collapsed on Tuesday in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place in front of the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. PTI
Eighteen persons were killed as an under-construction flyover collapsed on Tuesday in Varanasi,...
2/5
Three persons were pulled out alive of the crashed structure. Two persons admitted at a medical facility were said to be in a critical condition. The flyover was being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara. PTI
Three persons were pulled out alive of the crashed structure. Two persons admitted at a medical...
3/5
Three persons were pulled out alive of the crashed structure. Two persons admitted at a medical facility were said to be in a critical condition. The flyover was being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara. PTI
Three persons were pulled out alive of the crashed structure. Two persons admitted at a medical...
4/5
Forensic experts investigate at the collapse site. PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya suspended the chief project manager of the bridge HC Tiwari, project manager KR Sudan, assistant engineer Rajendra Singh and junior engineer Lal Chand. All the four suspended officers were looking after the construction of the flyover. PTI
Forensic experts investigate at the collapse site. PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya suspended...
5/5
A FIR too was lodged on Wednesday under sections of negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. It does not name anyone but lists officials in supervisory positions and contractors to whom jobs were outsourced. PTI
A FIR too was lodged on Wednesday under sections of negligence and culpable homicide not...