1/5 Eighteen persons were killed as an under-construction flyover collapsed on Tuesday in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place in front of the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. PTI Eighteen persons were killed as an under-construction flyover collapsed on Tuesday in Varanasi,...

2/5 Three persons were pulled out alive of the crashed structure. Two persons admitted at a medical facility were said to be in a critical condition. The flyover was being constructed by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation between Chauka Ghat bus stand and Lahartara. PTI Three persons were pulled out alive of the crashed structure. Two persons admitted at a medical...

4/5 Forensic experts investigate at the collapse site. PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya suspended the chief project manager of the bridge HC Tiwari, project manager KR Sudan, assistant engineer Rajendra Singh and junior engineer Lal Chand. All the four suspended officers were looking after the construction of the flyover. PTI Forensic experts investigate at the collapse site. PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya suspended...