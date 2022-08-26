Photos

Flying in Pretty Colours! With 109 species, Tamil Nadu's Trichi is paradise for butterfly lovers

The peaceful and tranquil Pachamalai hills in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappali district provide a safe haven to as many as 109 known and rare species of butterflies, according to a study conducted by The Nature and Butterfly Society

FP Staff August 26, 2022 20:16:19 IST
A blue morpho butterfly. The Trichy Forest Division conducted a study on butterflies in the area of Pachamalai Hills in Tamil Nadu. News18
1/6
A blue morpho butterfly. The Trichy Forest Division conducted a study on butterflies in the area of Pachamalai Hills in Tamil Nadu. News18
A marbled butterfly. The study found around 109 species of butterflies in the area. News18
2/6
A marbled butterfly. The study found around 109 species of butterflies in the area. News18
A Cigaritis butterfly. The places where The Nature and Butterfly Society conducted the study included the eco-tourism park area at op Sengattupatti, Mangalam falls area, Shenbagam nature trail among other places falling under Tiruchi district, according to a report by The Hindu. News18
3/6
A Cigaritis butterfly. The places where The Nature and Butterfly Society conducted the study included the eco-tourism park area at op Sengattupatti, Mangalam falls area, Shenbagam nature trail among other places falling under Tiruchi district, according to a report by The Hindu. News18
A Coaliades butterfly. Some uncommon or rare species of butterflies were also found in large populations on Pachamalai hills. News18
4/6
A Coaliades butterfly. Some uncommon or rare species of butterflies were also found in large populations on Pachamalai hills. News18
An Abisara Echerius butterfly. The hilly regions were filled with common species like Common Banded Peacock, Blue Mormon, Striped Tiger, Common Castor, Common Sailer, Slate Flash and Indian Skipper. News18
5/6
An Abisara Echerius butterfly. The hilly regions were filled with common species like Common Banded Peacock, Blue Mormon, Striped Tiger, Common Castor, Common Sailer, Slate Flash and Indian Skipper. News18
A Pellicia butterfly. The presence of so many species points out to the fact that the area is a safe location for butterflies to co-exist. News18
6/6
A Pellicia butterfly. The presence of so many species points out to the fact that the area is a safe location for butterflies to co-exist. News18