Flowers, Teddy Bears And Ballet Shoes: Serbia's Belgrade mourns children who died in school shooting
A day after a 13-year-old opened fire on Wednesday at Belgrade's Vladislav Ribnikar school, thousands of people lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to remember the victims of the shooting. At least eight children and a security guard were killed in the attack
Thousands of people in Belgrade and other cities throughout the Balkan country lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the victims of the shooting that occurred in a central district in the Serbian capital on Wednesday morning. AP
Many people cried and hugged outside the school as they stood in front of heaps of flowers, small teddy bears, a grey and pink toy elephant and a girl’s ballet shoes hung on the fence. AP
Students from other Belgrade schools also came to the site in groups, standing in silence. “I think we are all guilty. I think each one of us has some responsibility, that we allowed some things we should not allow (to happen),” said Zoran Sefik, a Belgrade resident, during Wednesday evening’s vigil near the school. AP
Serbian police on Thursday urged citizens to lock up their guns after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a shooting rampage that killed eight of his fellow students and a school guard, sending shock waves through the nation. AP
Ballet shoes, flowers and toys are placed in memory of the victims in front of the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade. Police said the teenager had planned the attack for a month, drew sketches of classrooms and made lists of children he planned to kill. The boy, who had visited shooting ranges with his father, took two guns from his father’s safe, police said on Wednesday. AP
A woman lights candles for the victims near the Vladislav Ribnikar school. The shooting on Wednesday morning in Vladislav Ribnikar primary school also left seven people hospitalised — six children and a teacher. AP
Dry candle wax is seen near the Vladislav Ribnikar school. One girl who was shot in the head remains in a life-threatening condition, and a boy is in serious condition with spinal injuries, doctors said on Thursday morning. The shooter, whom the police identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, has not given any motive for his actions. AP
A man mourning the killing by lighting candles near the Serbian school, To help people deal with the tragedy, authorities announced they were setting up a helpline. Hundreds answered a call to donate blood for the wounded victims. A three-day mourning period will begin Friday morning. AP
Serbian teachers’ unions announced protests and strikes to demand changes and warn about a crisis in the school system. Hundreds of students and their parents protested in front of the education ministry, demanding resignations. AP
Gun culture is widespread in Serbia and elsewhere in the Balkans: The region is among the top in Europe in the number of guns per capita. Still, the last mass shooting was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people in a central Serbian village. AP