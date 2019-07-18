1/7 The state of Assam continued to be ravaged by floods on Thursday. According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 28 people have died till Thursday and lakhs have been affected in over 4000 villages. Reuters The state of Assam continued to be ravaged by floods on Thursday. According to a report by the...

Ten deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in Assam. Thirty of the 33 districts have been submerged under floodwater. AP

The Brahmaputra river has crossed the danger mark in Jorhat, Tezpur, Kamrup and Goalpara districts in Assam. Reuters

NDRF and SDRF teams have been carrying out rescue operations in flood-affected regions of Assam. Twitter/@ANI

Relief material has been dispatched to several areas including Jhargaon district of Assam. AP

In Bihar, the toll has reached 67 till Wednesday even as the flood waters have begun to recede. PTI