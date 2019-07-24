1/6 The toll in Bihar and Assam floods mounted to 174 on Tuesday, with a total of 1.09 crore people being affected by the calamity in the two states, officials said. PTI The toll in Bihar and Assam floods mounted to 174 on Tuesday, with a total of 1.09 crore people...

2/6 With two more casualties taking place in Madhubani district of Bihar, the toll in the state reached 106 on Tuesday. PTI

3/6 In Assam, the deluge hit Lakhimpur and Baksa districts again, taking the number of affected people to 28.01 lakh. PTI

4/6 Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Goalpara district to take stock of the damage there and interacted with the affected people. PTI

5/6 Army personnel conducted rescue operations in the Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday. PTI