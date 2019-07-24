The toll in Bihar and Assam floods mounted to 174 on Tuesday, with a total of 1.09 crore people being affected by the calamity in the two states, officials said. PTI
With two more casualties taking place in Madhubani district of Bihar, the toll in the state reached 106 on Tuesday. PTI
In Assam, the deluge hit Lakhimpur and Baksa districts again, taking the number of affected people to 28.01 lakh. PTI
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday visited the flood-hit areas of Goalpara district to take stock of the damage there and interacted with the affected people. PTI
Army personnel conducted rescue operations in the Nalbari district of Assam on Tuesday. PTI
In Bihar, water levels started receding in several districts on Tuesday and consequently the number of relief camps and those taking shelter have also gone down considerably, disaster management officials said. PTI
