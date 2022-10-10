Flooded roads, traffic snarls and a collapsed building: The chaotic rainfall in Delhi-NCR
Incessant rainfall for three days has disrupted normal life in Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 27 people. Roads are flooded, crops have been destroyed, and schools closed in several cities
Vehicles make their way through inundated roads in Delhi. The national capital witnessed waterlogging across Delhi-NCR region due to incessant rainfall, causing traffic congestion. According to media reports, the Delhi traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory asking commuters to plan their journey accordingly owing to heavy rains. PTI
According to India Meteorological Survey, the national capital recorded a maximum of 85.2 mm of rainfall on Sunday. The minimum temperature in the region was 23.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in October. ANI
A waterlogged service road on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. In Gurugram, the bodies of six children were recovered in a pond after it got filled with rainwater due to incessant rainfall. PTI
Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Uttar Pradesh. Flood water entered houses and shops as well as into the wards of Jawaharlal Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. District administrations in Uttar Pradesh have shut schools for all children up to class 12. At least 27 people have been killed across the state. ANI
Heavy rainfall over the last three days has wreaked havoc in Delhi and the national capital region. On Sunday, a building collapsed in Delhi’s Lahori Gate area injuring at least five people and killing a four-year-old girl. PTI
The India Meteorological Survey has predicted that rainfall in Delhi-NCR is likely to continue till 12 October. Continuous rainfall has also improved the air quality in the national capital to “satisfactory” level. PTI