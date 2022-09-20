Flooded roads, destroyed homes and more: Typhoon Nanmadol batters Japan
Typhoon Nanmadol, which hit Japan on Sunday morning, has till now claimed the lives of at least two people while 90 others are left injured. The typhoon has been registered as the strongest Japan has ever seen
1/6
A town is flooded due to heavy rain brought by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Kunitomi, Miyazaki prefecture, southern Japan. According to BBC, the typhoon has claimed at least two lives and has injured 90 others since Sunday morning. AP
2/6
A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan. Since Sunday, around nine million people have been asked to evacuate and more than 350,000 homes are without electricity. AP
3/6
An inundated road in Saito, Miyazaki Prefecture. The super typhoon, which brought gusts of up to 234 km per hour, has disrupted transport services and business in the country. AP
4/6
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture. AP
5/6
A tree is broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto in southwestern Japan. In order to monitor the storm’s impact, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has delayed his visit to New York where he was due to give a speech at the UN General Assembly. AP
6/6
High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture. Forecasts predict up to 400 mm of rain over the next 24 hours. AP