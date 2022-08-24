Flood Fury: From Himachal Pradesh to Odisha, states submerged after incessant rain
Flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have led to the death of many locals while others have been left stranded. As many as 22 people were killed and 12 were injured in rain-related incidents in the state of Himachal Pradesh
Villages submerge in Balasore district of Odisha. As many as 156 villages have been affected by the flood in Balasore. More than 40,000 people were shifted from the flood-hit district by the District Administration. PTI
Temples partially submerge in floodwater along the Narmada River in Jabalpur. The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, received 7.5 inches of rain - the highest since 2016. PTI
A man tries to make his way through a flooded road near River Ganga in Allahabad. Water levels have swollen up in Ganga and Yamuna due to incessant rain in North India. AFP
A woman and a child inspect a road damaged by heavy rain in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. At least 22 people have died in the hilly state as heavy rain has caused landslides in many areas. AP
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes stock of the rising water levels of Ganga at NIT Ghat in Patna. PTI
Section of a railway bridge was washed away by flash floods in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall would continue in the region for the next two days. AFP
Children swim and play on an inundated road in Prayagraj. According to a PTI report, water levels in both Ganga and Yamuna rivers are inching toward the dangerous mark of 84.73 metres. PTI
Authorities remove debris caused by landslides in Dharamsala. Heavy rainfall has inundated many villages in the area, leaving locals stranded and displaced. AP