First time in history, fans across the world go down to the streets demanding updates on Pushpa: The Rule
Seems like it’s getting difficult for the fans to wait for the release of the next part of Pushpa: The Rise. The long wait of Pushpa fans has started to make noise around the world who just can not wait to have some updates around the same. While Pushpa: The Rise set an example with its phenomenal success, it truly hyped the fan’s excitement to witness its second part, which has now come to the streets while fans asking for further updates on the film.
It is surely the first time in the history of Indian cinema that any film’s popularity has reached the level that fans are going gaga to receive some information about the film. Recently fans in different parts of Dubai, UAE, Mahabubabad, Telangana, and Sohalpur, Maharashtra created a poster of Pushpa: The Rule while they are demanding an update on the film.
The posters with the statements ‘#WewantPushpa2Update’ and ‘We Want Pushpa 2 update’ have been created by Allu Arjun’s fan army that they took to the streets while asking for more updates on the film. The fans in UAE were certainly spotted in front of the famous Burj Khalifa with these posters.
Moreover, talking about the progress of Pushpa: The Rule, the makers have started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team. Having seen such crazy rage among the audience, we can say that the film is eagerly awaited by the audience and is truly going to be a blockbuster.