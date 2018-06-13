1/8 A massive fire broke out in Worli's Beaumonde Towers on Wednesday and has been upgraded to level-III fire. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the apartment in the Prabhadevi locality in Worli. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas A massive fire broke out in Worli's Beaumonde Towers on Wednesday and has been upgraded to...

2/8 Reports have said that Beaumonde Towers is where actor Deepika Padukone lives. Even though the actor is away, some of her staff members are there on the 26th floor of the 33-storey building. No casualties have been reported yet. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas Reports have said that Beaumonde Towers is where actor Deepika Padukone lives. Even though the...

3/8 Residents in the C-wing started screaming when the fire broke out, which is how the residents in the B-wing found out about the incident. All residents have been evacuated. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas Residents in the C-wing started screaming when the fire broke out, which is how the residents in...

4/8 Mumbai Police said they are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to people there. The fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas Mumbai Police said they are trying their best to douse the fire and provide necessary help to...

5/8 Shiv Sena Corporator Kishori Pednekar visits the spot. Around 90-95 residents have been rescued so far. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas Shiv Sena Corporator Kishori Pednekar visits the spot. Around 90-95 residents have been rescued...

6/8 The fire has spread to the left side of the tower on the 33rd and 32nd floors.Rescue operations are halted with fire fighters and cops baffled because they don't know how to reach those floors. This is the third time this building caught fire. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas The fire has spread to the left side of the tower on the 33rd and 32nd floors.Rescue operations...

7/8 A firefighter who has just come out of the towers. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas A firefighter who has just come out of the towers. Image courtesy: Nevin Thomas