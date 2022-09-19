Final Farewell: Droupadi Murmu, the Bidens and other world leaders pay their tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Funeral guests invited by the royal family say their personal goodbyes to the Queen at Westminster Hall, where the monarch laid in state. After a state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the coffin will travel to Windsor for a family ceremony at a chapel in the castle
President of United States Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at the Lancaster House in London. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which will take place today, will formally end the 11 days of mourning in the United Kingdom. Leaders from across the world will be present to pay their respects at the Queen’s state funeral. AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss stands on the steps of 10 Downing Street as she joined a National Moment of reflection to show her respect to Queen Elizabeth II on 18 September. The funeral procession will pass through Parliament Square where members of the navy, army and air force will form a Guard of Honour. AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pay homage to the Queen. According to a report by Insider, King Charles III will lead a procession from the Palace of Westminster to the Westminster Abbey at exactly 10:44 am on Monday. The Queen’s coffin will be carried on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage. AFP
Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall. The funeral service will begin at around 11 am and at noon. AFP
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito pays homage to the Queen’s coffin, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall. Among those who are not invited to the state funeral due to strained relationship with UK, are leaders from Russia, Iran and Nicaragua. AFP
India’s President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III on Sunday at a reception held at Buckingham Palace. President Murmu is on an official visit to London where she will also attend the state funeral of the Queen today. Image courtesy: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenskyy marked her presence at the Queen’s Lying in State on Sunday. The Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip. AFP
President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan pays his respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to a press release by the Buckingham Palace, those due to be in attendance include foreign royal families, heads of state, overseas government representatives and 200 people who were recognised in the Queen’s birthday honour earlier this year. AFP