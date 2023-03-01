Filmmaker Mira Nair hosts a star-studded screening of Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar

Mira Nair on Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's film Gulmohar: 'I loved the specificity with which it was written' Nair said, "The first time I saw Gulmohar in rough cut, what stayed with me was the rare thing; it evoked a feeling. It has a mood. It has a powerful sense of atmosphere and a feeling of people trying to find what makes life work."