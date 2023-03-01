Filmmaker Mira Nair hosts a star-studded screening of Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar
The screening was graced by Sharmila Tagore, Tanuja, Manoj Bajpayee, Babil Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Alka Yagnik, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saiyami Kher.
Filmmaker Mira Nair hosts a star-studded screening of Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar. In this picture, we see veteran actress Tanuja along with Nandita Das and Saba Ali Pataudi,
Manoj Bajpayee struck a pose with late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan at the red carpet of his film’s screening.
Mrunal Thakur looked ravishing in a traditional attire at the screening. On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s GUMRAAH teaser will be arriving soon, the crime thriller based on true events is set to hit the big screens on 7th April 2023 The movie will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy.
Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a stylish outfit at the screening. Shaikh has opened up about her struggles with epilepsy and how she deals with the neurological disorder. Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actor in an ‘ask-me-anything’ session answered her followers’ questions about epilepsy and when she discovered that she had it.
Saiyami Kher was also clicked at the red carpet. She was last seen in Faadu.
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik arrived in full style at the screening. She has been singing for more than 3 decades in Hindi cinema.