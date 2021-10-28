Fighting tigers, a limbless father holding his son, hunting pumas: Incredible winners of Siena International Photo Awards
The annual contest takes us on an emotional ride with its spectacular images, which were selected from hundreds and thousands of entries. Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan was declared the overall winner with his ‘emotionally strong’ image of a father who had lost a leg holding his son, who was born without lower or upper limbs.
This image, titled 'This is My Jungle!' shows a wild elephant attacking a jeep full of people in Sri Lanka's Yala National Park. The photographer says, "We should respect nature and care more about it, but we should also avoid taking unnecessary and reckless risks." Image Courtesy: Sergey Savvi/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
Two tigers roar and fight in India’s Ranthambore National Park in this image called 'The Goddess'. The photographer speaking of the snap, said, "I was just lucky that I could manage to keep them in the frame. This image almost makes it seem as if a single tiger has 4 forearms and thats what made me give the name 'The Goddess'." Image Courtesy: Rahul Sachdev/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
This touching image is called Hardship of Life and won the overall Photo of the Year. This little boy’s father Munzir lost his right leg when a bomb was dropped as he walked through a bazaar in Idlib, Syria. His son Mustafa was born without lower or upper limbs due to tetra-amelia, a congenital disorder caused by the medications his mother Zeynep had to take after being sickened by nerve gas released during the war in Syria. Mustafa will need special electronic prostheses in the future which, unfortunately, are not yet available in Turkey. Image Courtesy: Mehmet Aslan/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
A supercell thunderstorm in summertime on the Great Plains of Kansas drops some lightning as it prepares to go tornadic. The winds made it challenging to make photographs but what an adrenaline rush! Image Courtesy: Laura Hedien/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
Freediver Brianna Zurlo plays with a giant baby humpback whale, one of the biggest animals to ever live on Earth. At less than two months old, she is bigger than a car. For more than an hour, she was playfully breaching and swimming around, while her mother rested below. Image Courtesy: Karim Iliya/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
During the rainy season the only road that connects Monrovia, to Lofa County becomes treacherous. Torrential rains drastically degrade the highway. Hundreds get stranded every year making this often vital journey. Many are injured by over turned trucks. Heat exhaustion and lack of water make it perilous. Farmers transporting goods have extreme loses. Many cannot reach work in the city, they then cannot feed their families. The impact is vast. Image Courtesy: Hannah Maule-ffinch//Siena International Photo Awards 2021
A young bride is preparing for her wedding on a street in the Roma ghetto of Stolipinovo. In Europe, Roma communities number more than 11 million people and Stolipinovo, with around 40,000 people, is the most populous ghetto. Image Courtesy: Selene Magnolia/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
This image is titled 'Elephant's Last Embrace'. An elephant that died of natural causes became a big opportunity for a young lion. A lion's daily meat requirement can reach five kg for adult females and seven kg for males, but the animals can eat much more when more food is available. Image Courtesy: Roie Galitz/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
Many people dream to meet a whale. And sometimes dreams comes true. It is enough just to close your eyes. Photo was taken in sea of Okhotsk. Image Courtesy: Mike Korostelev/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
The photographer says of this image, "It was one of the most spectacular lightning storms I have ever seen. I was very lucky to be in a magnificent unique natural setting of dramatic clouds, twinkling stars, sturdy giraffes, and incredible lightning." Image Courtesy: Maymoni Maya/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
A Puma kitten jumping on his mother's neck from behind to practice his skills as a future hunter of Guanaco by jumping on his prey from behind in a similar way. The photographer said: "I have spent weeks following a female puma and her four kittens near Torres Del Paine. The puma of Patagonia have made a phenomenal comeback in recent decades thanks to safeguarding measures." Image Courtesy: Amit Eshel/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
'Having fun at the North Pole,' is the photographer's description for this amazing snap, shortlisted in the Journeys & Adventures category. Image Courtesy: Sergey Gorshkov/Siena International Photo Awards 2021
A camera trap placed inside of a large muskox carcass was used to take this shot of a pack of 10 wolves, the members of which returned to feed for over a month. This location became the de facto rendezvous site for the pack in the months to come. Image Courtesy: Ronan Donovan/Siena International Photo Awards 2021