Fighting tigers, a limbless father holding his son, hunting pumas: Incredible winners of Siena International Photo Awards

3/13

This touching image is called Hardship of Life and won the overall Photo of the Year. This little boy’s father Munzir lost his right leg when a bomb was dropped as he walked through a bazaar in Idlib, Syria. His son Mustafa was born without lower or upper limbs due to tetra-amelia, a congenital disorder caused by the medications his mother Zeynep had to take after being sickened by nerve gas released during the war in Syria. Mustafa will need special electronic prostheses in the future which, unfortunately, are not yet available in Turkey. Image Courtesy: Mehmet Aslan/Siena International Photo Awards 2021