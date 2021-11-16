Fifty shades of red: Autumn hues turn Kashmir into a fairytale
Tourists throng J&K to witness breathtaking scenery, preserve it as memories in hearts long after season bids adieu
1/6
The Kashmir Valley has undergone a beautiful, almost majestic transformation, with the beginning of Autumn. The valley has turned red in colour with the leaves of the Chinar trees in the area changing from green to various hues of red. AP
2/6
The red leaves have covered the landscape of Kashmir with famous landmarks such as the Nishat Garden, Naseem Bagh and Chinar Bagh all turning into various hues of scarlet. AP
3/6
Autumn in Kashmiri is called Harud. It is the period between end of September to mid- November. The entire Valley is enveloped in a magical aura at this time. AP
4/6
The autumn season has also brought in more tourists into the Valley. One of them was quoted as saying, "'We are feeling as if we are in heaven, If there is paradise on earth it's Kashmir. People who want to experience paradise should visit. There is a different beauty to Autumn, we have only seen this in movies. The red coloured trees are looking beautiful." AP
5/6
The government realising an opportunity has announced special discounts and offers for tourists and going by the images, we suggest you take up these offers. AP
6/6
The autumn in Kashmir will be followed by the winter season during which these vibrant colours of red will turn into white. AP