FIFA World Cup: South Korea move ahead, Uruguay crash out, Cameroon stun Brazil
Luis Suarez admitted he was leaving his fourth and final World Cup feeling 'sadness and disillusionment' following Uruguay's elimination despite a 2-0 win over Ghana
1/5
South Korea registered a place in the World Cup knockout phase in dramatic manner to set up a last-16 match against mighty Brazil. AP
2/5
Portugal lost to South Korea 1-2. Cristiano Ronaldo said he was involved in a verbal spat with a South Korean player after he criticised Ronaldo for failing to leave the field quickly enough when he was substituted. AP
3/5
Uruguay who were leading 2-0 against Ghana needed one more goal to march ahead but fell short and crashed out of the tournament. AP
4/5
Cameroon claimed a memorable 1-0 victory over favourites Brazil at the World Cup but still failed to go through to the last 16. AP
5/5
Switzerland booked a place in the final 16 and will now lock horns with Portugal after a 3-2 win over Serbia. AP