FIFA World Cup: Iran protests reach Qatar stadium; England, Netherlands clinch victories
The Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup saw Iran fans and players staging protests against their government while England and Netherlands secured vital victories.
1/8
Iranian fans staged anti-government protests in the stand during FIFA World Cup game between Iran and England. Over 400 people have died in Iran in the protests. AP
2/8
Iran national team registered protest against its government by not singing the national anthem. AP
3/8
Iran had a bad day on the field though as they lost 6-2 to England. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England. AP
4/8
Bukayo Saka scored two more goals for England and was the star player against Iran. AP
5/8
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late goals as Netherlands won a tense match 2-0 against Senegal. AP
6/8
In the last game of Day 2, Tim Weah gave United States the lead against Wales. AP
7/8
Gareth Bale scored late to help Wales avoid defeat in their first World Cup outing since 1958. USA vs Wales ended 1-1. AP
8/8
Argentina’s fans gathered holding a life-size cutout figure of late star Diego Maradona in Doha on the eve Argentina’s match. AP