Photos

FIFA World Cup: Iran protests reach Qatar stadium; England, Netherlands clinch victories

The Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup saw Iran fans and players staging protests against their government while England and Netherlands secured vital victories.

FP Sports November 22, 2022 12:06:56 IST
Iranian fans staged anti-government protests in the stand during FIFA World Cup game between Iran and England. Over 400 people have died in Iran in the protests. AP
1/8
Iranian fans staged anti-government protests in the stand during FIFA World Cup game between Iran and England. Over 400 people have died in Iran in the protests. AP
Iran national team registered protest against its government by not singing the national anthem. AP
2/8
Iran national team registered protest against its government by not singing the national anthem. AP
Iran had a bad day on the field though as they lost 6-2 to England. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England. AP
3/8
Iran had a bad day on the field though as they lost 6-2 to England. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England. AP
Bukayo Saka scored two more goals for England and was the star player against Iran. AP
4/8
Bukayo Saka scored two more goals for England and was the star player against Iran. AP
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late goals as Netherlands won a tense match 2-0 against Senegal. AP
5/8
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late goals as Netherlands won a tense match 2-0 against Senegal. AP
In the last game of Day 2, Tim Weah gave United States the lead against Wales. AP
6/8
In the last game of Day 2, Tim Weah gave United States the lead against Wales. AP
Gareth Bale scored late to help Wales avoid defeat in their first World Cup outing since 1958. USA vs Wales ended 1-1. AP
7/8
Gareth Bale scored late to help Wales avoid defeat in their first World Cup outing since 1958. USA vs Wales ended 1-1. AP
Argentina’s fans gathered holding a life-size cutout figure of late star Diego Maradona in Doha on the eve Argentina’s match. AP
8/8
Argentina’s fans gathered holding a life-size cutout figure of late star Diego Maradona in Doha on the eve Argentina’s match. AP