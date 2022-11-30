FIFA World Cup: Netherlands, Senegal march on from Group A; England, USA headline Group B
Day 10 of the FIFA World Cup marked the end of Group A and Group B matches. England will face Senegal, whereas the Netherlands will play against the USA in the Round of 16.
The Netherlands were the first team on day 10 to qualify for the Round of 16 after comfortably beating hosts Qatar 2-0. AP
Qatar were dejected as they became the first host nation to end the FIFA World Cup group stage without scoring a single point. AP
Ecuador were ecstatic after they equalised with Senegal in the second half in the 67th minute and improved their qualification chances. AP
Senegal was vibrant enough and snatched back the lead within moments, netting the second goal in the 70th minute. AP
In the Group B contest, Wales fans were disappointed after their side’s thrashing 0-3 loss to neighbour England. AP
England’s Marcus Rashfordwas hailed as the star of the match as he scored two goals in the second half and decimated Wales. AP
USA defeated Iran in a nail-biting encounter and registered a place in the knockout stage. USA’s Brenden Aaronson consoled Iran’s Saeid Ezatolahi at the end of the match. AP
Several women wearing a shirt reading ‘Woman Life Freedom’ identifying themselves as members of ‘pussy riot’ were present. One of them helped light the cigarette of a man after match between Iran and the United States. AP