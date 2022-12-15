Photos

FIFA World Cup, In Pictures: Ecstasy for France, agony for Morocco after semi-final clash

Morocco was the first African team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals but a formidable France ended their dreams, defeating them 2-0.

FP Sports December 15, 2022 15:21:55 IST
France team were ecstatic after they beat Morocco 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. AP
1/7
France team were ecstatic after they beat Morocco 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. AP
Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal against Morocco in the early minutes of the match and gave his side a lead to put pressure on the opposition. AP
2/7
Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal against Morocco in the early minutes of the match and gave his side a lead to put pressure on the opposition. AP
Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored his side’s second goal in the second half and became the second-fastest substitute to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history. AP
3/7
Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored his side’s second goal in the second half and became the second-fastest substitute to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history. AP
Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq attempted a bicycle shot at the goal. Morocco played their hearts out till the last minute of the match but were not successful. AP
4/7
Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq attempted a bicycle shot at the goal. Morocco played their hearts out till the last minute of the match but were not successful. AP
Kylian Mbappe consoled Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi at the end of the semifinal match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. AP
5/7
Kylian Mbappe consoled Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi at the end of the semifinal match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. AP
Morocco fans were dejected after their side’s defeat in the semi-final. It was the first time an African nation had made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. AP
6/7
Morocco fans were dejected after their side’s defeat in the semi-final. It was the first time an African nation had made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. AP
Supporters of France were delighted and had wild celebrations in Bastille square and other parts of the country at the end of the victory. AP
7/7
Supporters of France were delighted and had wild celebrations in Bastille square and other parts of the country at the end of the victory. AP