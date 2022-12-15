FIFA World Cup, In Pictures: Ecstasy for France, agony for Morocco after semi-final clash
Morocco was the first African team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals but a formidable France ended their dreams, defeating them 2-0.
1/7
France team were ecstatic after they beat Morocco 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. AP
2/7
Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal against Morocco in the early minutes of the match and gave his side a lead to put pressure on the opposition. AP
3/7
Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored his side’s second goal in the second half and became the second-fastest substitute to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history. AP
4/7
Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq attempted a bicycle shot at the goal. Morocco played their hearts out till the last minute of the match but were not successful. AP
5/7
Kylian Mbappe consoled Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi at the end of the semifinal match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. AP
6/7
Morocco fans were dejected after their side’s defeat in the semi-final. It was the first time an African nation had made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. AP
7/7
Supporters of France were delighted and had wild celebrations in Bastille square and other parts of the country at the end of the victory. AP