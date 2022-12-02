FIFA World Cup: Germany, Belgium bow out, Japan, Morocco march ahead
Germany suffered a second straight group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup as Japan, Spain, Croatia and Morocco progressed.
The 12th day of the FIFA World Cup saw some shocking results after Germany and Belgium bowed out of the tournament. AP
Germany won their clash against Costa Rica 4-2 but still crashed out of the competition as Japan defeated Spain 2-1. Japan’s win meant the Germans were eliminated on goal difference. AP
Japan defeated Spain 2-1 and moved ahead. Spain on the other side, also registered a place in the final 16 despite suffering a defeat. The Japnese team had earlier stunned Germany as well in their group stage match. Spain and Germany ended with four points apiece, but La Roja progressed on goal difference in second place. AP
Belgium crashed out of the competition in the group stage following a 0-0 draw with Croatia. AP
Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to register a berth in the final 16. Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored for the side and made sure that they finish at the helm in points table in Group F. AP
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrated after their team qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. AP