FIFA World Cup: From Maradona's 'Hand of God' to Zidane's head butt, most memorable moments in history
The Hand of God, Zidane's headbutt, and Suarez's broken teeth - many of soccer's most iconic moments have taken place at the World Cup, the latest edition of which starts in Qatar on Sunday.
1/11
Brazil’s Pele (centre) is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after Brazil won the World Cup soccer final against Italy, 4-1, in Mexico. Brazil’s third World Cup triumph meant it kept the Jules Rimet trophy for good. AP
2/11
The Italian soccer team performed the fascist salute in Colombes Stadium, Paris, before the start of the World Cup final soccer match against Hungary on June 19, 1938. Earlier in the tournament that was taking place amid the drumbeat of war, the team caused consternation by wearing black shirts in a match. AP
3/11
U.S. center forward Joe Gaetjens was carried off by cheering fans after his team beat England 1-0 in a World Cup soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on June 28, 1950. AP
4/11
Brazil’s 17-year-old Pele (left) wept on the shoulder of goalkeeper Gilmar Dos Santos Neves, after Brazil’s 5-2 victory over Sweden in the World Cup final in Stockholm, Sweden on June 29, 1958. AP
5/11
Italian forward Giorgio Ferrini (centre) was sent off by British referee Ken Aston after an incident during the first half of the World Cup soccer match against Chile in Santiago on June 2, 1962. Ferrini refused to leave the field and was removed by police officers. The match has been labelled the ‘Battle of Santiago’. AP
6/11
Algerian soccer supporters show money to photographers in protest, in Spain, after the World Cup soccer match between West Germany and Austria on 25 June 1982. West Germany were leading Austria 1-0 after 10 minutes of play, then both teams pointlessly kicked the ball around, barely breaking a sweat and ensuring they both qualified at Algeria’s expense. AP
7/11
U.S. center forward Joe Gaetjens was carried off by cheering fans after his team beat England 1-0 in a World Cup soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on June 28, 1950. AP
8/11
Argentina’s Diego Maradona (left) beats England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals in a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Mexico City on 22 June 1986. This goal has gone down as the “Hand of God” as Maradona used his left fist to knock a ball past England’s Shilton. AP
9/11
France’s Zinedine Zidane (left) looks on as Italy’s Marco Materazzi lies injured, and Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro reacts, during extra time in the World Cup final soccer match between Italy and France, at the Olympic Stadium, in Berlin on 9 July 2006. Zidane was sent off minutes before the end of the final after head-butting Italy defender Materazzi.
10/11
Spain’s Andres Iniesta celebrates after scoring the only goal in the World Cup final soccer match against the Netherlands at Soccer City in Johannesburg, South Africa on 11 July 2010. AP
11/11
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez holds his teeth after colliding with Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder during the group D World Cup soccer match between Italy and Uruguay at the Arena das Dunas in Natal, Brazil on 24 June 2014. AP