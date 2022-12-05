FIFA World Cup: France, England march into quarterfinals with comprehensive wins
Defending champions France reach the quarterfinals with ease as they defeated European rivals Poland 3-1 in the FIFA World Cup last-16 in Al Thumama. AP
Despite losing the game, Poland came closest to scoring first as they missed three back-to-back opportunities with France defence making two goal-line saves to keep the scoreline at a stalemate. AP
The missed opportunity came back to haunt Poland as Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 44th minute after being put through toward the goal by Mbappe. This was Giroud’s 52nd international goal, making him the all-time leading goal-scorer for France. AP
Kylian Mbappe then scored the all-important second goal in the 74th minute as Ousmane Dembele and Giroud combined on the counter to catch Poland off guard. AP
Mbappe then put the game beyond any doubt with another beautiful goal as he found the top corner yet again at the far post after being setup by Marcus Thuram. This was also Mbappe’s fifth goal at this tournament, surpassing his four-goal tally at the 2018 World Cup. AP
In the second game of the night between England and Senegal, Jordan Henderson was setup for the opening goal by Jude Bellingham (far left), who burst into the box to find Henderson entering the box as the midfielder placed it to the far post off his first touch for the lead at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. AP
Harry Kane then scored the second goal of the night at the end of the first half as he was set up by Phil Foden to make it 2-0. AP
Bukayo Saka then scored the third goal to make it 3-0 as England will now face France in the quarterfinals. AP