FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo shatters goal-scoring record, Richarlison shines as Brazil beat Serbia
Cristiano Ronaldo broke a goal-scoring record, while Switzerland and Brazil registered victories. Here are some top moments from Day five of the FIFA World Cup in photos.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five FIFA World Cup’s, when he netted a penalty against Ghana on Thursday. AP
Brazil’s Richarlison celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup group match against Serbia. Brazil won the match 2-0. AP
Switzerland’s Breel Embolo holds his hands after scoring during the World Cup group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, on Thursday. Switzerland won 1-0. AP
Teammates celebrate with Brazil’s Richarlison after he scored the first goal during the World Cup group G football match between Brazil and Serbia. AP
Ghana goalkeeper Ati-Zigi’s dive was not enough to save Ronaldo’s penalty. AP
Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani, center, fights for the ball with South Korea’s Hwang In-beom, left, and Jung Woo-young during the World Cup group H match between Uruguay and South Korea. The contest ended in a 0-0 draw. AP