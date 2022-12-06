FIFA World Cup: Brazil, Croatia book quarterfinal spots with contrasting wins
Brazil produced their best performance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet as they soundly defeated South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 to advance; Croatia pip Japan on penalties.
1/10
Brazil produced their best performance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet as they soundly defeated South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the next knockout stages at Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday. AP
2/10
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the five-time champions as he calmly chipped the ball into the far post against a troubled South Korean defence after Raphinha’s mazy run down the right flank left them in tatters. AP
3/10
By the 13th minute, it was 2-0 as Neymar comfortably converted the penalty after Richarlison was taken down inside the box. The game seemed all over by that time as Koreans looked down and out. AP
4/10
Richarlison then put the game beyond any doubt by the 29th minute as he slot the third goal as Samba dance celebrations became the highlight of the night. AP
5/10
Lucas Paqueta added further to South Korean misery as he made it 4-0 in the 36th minute. AP
6/10
South Korea did find their consolatory goal in the 76th minute as Paik Seung-ho scored a screamer from almost 30 yards to give the Asian side something to celebrate. AP
7/10
Speaking of Asian sides, it was game over for Japan too as they went down in a shootout to 2018 finalists Croatia after the score was level 1-1 at the end of extra time at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. AP
8/10
Japan had a strong start to their game as they exerted pressure on the Croatians before scoring late in the first half through Daizen Maeda. AP
9/10
Croatia’s veteran striker Ivan Perisic brought the Balkans back in the game with a goal in the 55th minute. Both sides failed to breach the target from thereon as the game went into extra time. AP
10/10
The match went into tie-breaker with Croatian custodian Dominik Livakovic charge with a hat-trick of penalties; influencing Croatia’s safe passage into the quarterfinals, where they will face Brazil. AP