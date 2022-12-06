Photos

FIFA World Cup: Brazil, Croatia book quarterfinal spots with contrasting wins

Brazil produced their best performance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet as they soundly defeated South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 to advance; Croatia pip Japan on penalties.

FP Sports December 06, 2022 13:45:48 IST
Brazil produced their best performance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 yet as they soundly defeated South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 to advance to the next knockout stages at Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud in Doha on Monday. AP
Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the five-time champions as he calmly chipped the ball into the far post against a troubled South Korean defence after Raphinha’s mazy run down the right flank left them in tatters. AP
By the 13th minute, it was 2-0 as Neymar comfortably converted the penalty after Richarlison was taken down inside the box. The game seemed all over by that time as Koreans looked down and out. AP
Richarlison then put the game beyond any doubt by the 29th minute as he slot the third goal as Samba dance celebrations became the highlight of the night. AP
Lucas Paqueta added further to South Korean misery as he made it 4-0 in the 36th minute. AP
South Korea did find their consolatory goal in the 76th minute as Paik Seung-ho scored a screamer from almost 30 yards to give the Asian side something to celebrate. AP
Speaking of Asian sides, it was game over for Japan too as they went down in a shootout to 2018 finalists Croatia after the score was level 1-1 at the end of extra time at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. AP
Japan had a strong start to their game as they exerted pressure on the Croatians before scoring late in the first half through Daizen Maeda. AP
Croatia’s veteran striker Ivan Perisic brought the Balkans back in the game with a goal in the 55th minute. Both sides failed to breach the target from thereon as the game went into extra time. AP
The match went into tie-breaker with Croatian custodian Dominik Livakovic charge with a hat-trick of penalties; influencing Croatia’s safe passage into the quarterfinals, where they will face Brazil. AP
