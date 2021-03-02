9/13

Worshippers gather around candles stuck to jars of honey, arranged as a cross, during mass for the 'sanctification of honey' at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin church in the town of Blagoevgrad, south of the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Wednesday, 10 February, 2021. Despite the COVID19 pandemic, Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks the day of St Haralampus, Orthodox patron saint of bee-keepers, by performing a ritual for health and rich harvest. Photo via The Associated Press/Valentina Petrova