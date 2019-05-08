1/10 Indonesian Muslims pray on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia on 5 May, 2019. Prayer or Salah is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The other four are Shahada or Faith, Zakat or Charity, Sawm or Fasting, and Hajj, which is the pilgrimage to Mecca. Reuters/Willy Kurniawan. Indonesian Muslims pray on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in...

2/10 A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen on 5 May, 2019. Mona Relief is the Yemen Organisation for Humanitarian Relief and Development. Reuters/Khaled Abdullah.

3/10 A man arranges food plates for people in Peshawar, Pakistan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, eating only once the sun has gone down, spending the day in prayer and reflection. Reuters/Fayaz Aziz.

4/10 A Sudanese protester serves Iftar as they prepare to break their fast during the first day of Ramadan, in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. Iftar or Fatoor is the meal that Muslims eat in the evening, to end the day's fasting, at sunset. Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

5/10 Traditional decorations made of a thick fabric called khayamiya are displayed for sale at a stall in Cairo, Egypt. The textile was historically used to build tents in the Middle East and is now found primarily in Egypt. Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh.

6/10 A man prepares cookies at a small traditional factory, on the first day of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. Besides the evening meal, or Iftar, they also eat a meal just before dawn, called Suhoor. Reuters/Mohammad Ismail.

7/10 A Palestinian woman sells vegetables on the first day of Ramadan, in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

8/10 An Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim woman visits a holy place, ahead of Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq. Visiting the mosque is something many Muslims do during Ramadan to pray. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani.

9/10 A Muslim boy reads the Quran inside a mosque on the first day of Ramadan on the outskirts of Agartala, India. Ramadan is celebrated because this was the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Reuters/Jayanta Dey.