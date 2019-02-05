1/6 The Lunar New Year is being celebrated around Asia with lanterns, performances, decorations and food. AP The Lunar New Year is being celebrated around Asia with lanterns, performances, decorations and...

2/6 People are bidding farewell to the year of the dog in the 12-year Chinese astrological cycle and welcoming the 'Year of the Pig' with hopes of happiness and fortune. Pigs symbolise good fortune and wealth in Chinese culture. AP

3/6 Hundreds lined up outside famous temples to burn the first joss sticks of the year, expecting it to bring them good luck. AP

4/6 In North Korea's Pyongyang, people paid tribute to the late leaders, Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong Il, after laying bouquets of flowers on Tuesday. AP

5/6 The color red dominated the streets of Malaysia, like other Asian countries celebrating the Lunar New Year. Millions are travelling to their villages and holiday destinations in the world's 'largest annual migration' to rejoice the grand festival. AP