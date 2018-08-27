1/5 The festival of Narali Purnima signals the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra. The words 'narali' and 'purnima' mean coconut and 'full moon day'. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale The festival of Narali Purnima signals the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra. The words...

2/5 People celebrate this day during the month of Shravan on the full moon day by offering coconuts to the sea.

3/5 This offering is made by the fishing community to appease the sea god, for Narali Purnima also marks the start of the new fishing season.

4/5 Dancing and singing form a major part of celebrations, and people prepare sweet rice too.