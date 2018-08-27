1/5
The festival of Narali Purnima signals the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra. The words 'narali' and 'purnima' mean coconut and 'full moon day'. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
People celebrate this day during the month of Shravan on the full moon day by offering coconuts to the sea. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
This offering is made by the fishing community to appease the sea god, for Narali Purnima also marks the start of the new fishing season. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Dancing and singing form a major part of celebrations, and people prepare sweet rice too. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Narali Purnima coincides with other Hindu festivals like Raksha Bandhan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
