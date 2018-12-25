1/6 Christmas was celebrated across the nation on Tuesday with traditional fervour and merrymaking. Prayers and worship services were held at churches since Christmas Eve to celebrate the birth of Jesus. PTI Christmas was celebrated across the nation on Tuesday with traditional fervour and merrymaking....

2/6 Cutting across age barriers, Christians thronged churches and cathedrals for special prayers and midnight mass. Senior bishops and priests conducted special mass and gave out the Christmas message. PTI

3/6 As the clock struck 12 at night, priests came in a procession to announce the birth of Jesus. Children carried candles and the Holy Bible in the procession. PTI

4/6 Houses and commercial establishments were decorated with glittering Christmas trees, stars and cribs. While bakeries came out with variety of cakes, hotels offered special lunch and dinners. PTI

5/6 Christmas carols and free gospel street concerts marked the Christmas Eve programmes, while mass singing of Christmas songs in traditional tunes continued till late in the day.