The first day of the Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha 2019 kicked off with a photo walk where photographers explored the northern part of Chennai with areas like Korukkupet, Tondiarpet & Old Washermanpet junction. 'Ingu Mandrikkapadum'/ GV Balasubramanian

Among various places the photographers explored during the walk included Nethaji Nagar Market, Burma Muslim Tamil Mosque, Arul Kottam Murugan Temple. 'Waiting for his turn'/ Harihara Subramanian

The idea of the walk was more to understand the livelihoods of the neighbourhood. 'Daily life'/ Madhanagopal

Among many things the photographers understood during the photowalk includes a clear understanding about how different communities — Hindus, Muslims and Christians — live side by side with Muslims and Christians, and how there has never been any sort of conflict. 'Idiyappam and health'/ Ramaswamy N

They visit one another, talk out their differences and even celebrate Pongal and other festivals together. 'Chennai winter'/Ravi Rao

Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha is the next and latest edition of the Urur Olcott Kuppam Vizha. 'Meat shop'/ Maheshwaran

This year, the vizha also moves to the cultural melting pot of North Chennai — the birthplace of Gaana — with a new name, the Chennai Kalai Theruvizha (Street Festival). 'Who is taller?'/ Maheshwaran

The Chennai Kalai Theruvizha will be held in multiple suburbs of the city (Ennore, Korukkupet, Mylapore and Besant Nagar) with the objective of culturally connecting North Chennai with South Chennai. 'Mornings in Chennai'/ Sanjay Kumar

The Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha 2019 kicked off on 13 January and will continue till 10 February. 'Stocked up'/ Naveen Kumar