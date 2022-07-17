Feeling Hot! Hot! Hot! Europe battles heatwave, wildfire as mercury continues to soar
Scientists have blamed climate change and are predicting more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather
1/8
European countries continue to bake under sweltering temperatures, with the heat sparking devastating wildfires. Here, a matrix sign over the A19 road towards Teesside displays an extreme weather advisory as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave, in England. AP
2/8
Armies of firefighters are battling blazes in France, Portugal and Spain and even Irish forecasters predicted a taste of blistering Mediterranean-style summer temperatures. The image shows the fire, which has been raging since the end of last week in part of the Portugal’s Santarem district. AFP
3/8
Studies have shown that climate change is making heatwaves like this one hotter than they otherwise would have been, as well as more frequent and longer-lasting. Here, people visit the Rhone Glacier covered in blankets to protect it from the sun, above Gletsch near the Furkapass in Switzerland. AP
4/8
Locals and tourists across Spain, Italy and Romania flocked to lakes, beaches and city fountains to find reprieve from the extreme heat. AP
5/8
The latest heatwave in Italy has been christened "Apocalisse4800”, an "apocalyptic" reference to the heights the heat could reach, leading to fears of ice and snow melting in mountain glaciers up to 4,800 metres in altitude. AP
6/8
Balkan country Bosnia and Herzegovina is suffering a new heatwave just two weeks after this year’s record 41 degrees Celsius was reported in Mostar, some 120 kilometers south of the capital Sarajevo. AP
7/8
In Spain, where temperatures are as high as 37 degree Celsius by 7:00 am, a fire that broke out recently near the Monfrague National Park continues to blaze. Spanish authorities reported that close to 20 fires are still raging out of control with one near Mijas in the deep south, inland from regional capital Malaga, forcing some 2,300 people to evacuate their homes. AP
8/8
In southwestern France, flames have destroyed some 7,700 hectares since Tuesday and forced the evacuation of 11,000 people -- including many holidaymakers who decided to abandon their vacation rather than remain in makeshift shelters set up by local authorities. Southern France is bracing for more heat next week with 16 departments already on orange, a severe alert. AP